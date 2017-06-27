About this product

Users will be shown a photorealistic 3D model of the strain, product or accessory they are looking at. The main idea of our technology is to allow users to virtually see products, in high quality 3D, before, and after they discover your business. Marketing materials that cannot be currently promoted, due to legal government restrictions, can be enhanced and applied to any marketing plan by using custom applications that can be used to scan the packaging itself. Especially when it comes to ever growing marijuana industry, we feel there are huge opportunities with augmented reality experiences, and interactive events for many marijuana producers and sales companies.



Here are some benefits of using AR Scannable Packaging for the marijuana industry:



1) Differentiate your brand and WOW your customers with interactive presentations.

2) Turn a regular (cannabis) product packaging into an interactive product catalogue or a product demonstration tool that can highlight your strains, products or accessories like never before.

3) Provide your customers with call-to-action buttons to instantly find out nutritional values, strain potency percentages, health benefits, or, visit your website, email you directly, and connect with your brand over social media.

4) Go viral with social marketing, highlighting this top-tier innovative technology and new interactive product packaging.

5) Drive coupons, additional information, and cross selling opportunities, plus track consumer behavior via geolocations, interactions, and more.



Starting price: $1,500USD (additional media services and solutions available upon request.)



If you are interested in finding out more information, or would like to schedule an in-person demo, please connect with us at: contact@upcomingmedia.com