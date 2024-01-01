Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, Truffaloha 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
If you’re all about living a carefree life (or you want to be,) then our Operators Truffaloha Live Rosin vape cart is for you! We took the quickest route to serving up half a gram of clean craft live rosin packed full of Truffaloha’s sweet, Hawaiian Punch-flavored terps. A cross of White Truffle and Platinum Punch, it’ll propel you into a blissful state, so kick off your shoes and get comfy, because our Truffaloha Live Rosin vape cart is your ticket to paradise!

Truffaloha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Truffle Butter and Pineapple Express. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Truffaloha is an exquisite blend of the Truffle Butter's deep relaxation and Pineapple Express's uplifting effects. With a THC content of around 20-25%, Truffaloha is well-suited for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced experience. Leafly customers often describe the effects of Truffaloha as initially euphoric and creative, followed by a calming relaxation that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Truffaloha to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its balanced effects can provide a sense of well-being without overwhelming mental or physical effects. Bred by Pacific Reserve, Truffaloha features flavors that combine earthy, nutty undertones from Truffle Butter with the tropical and citrus notes of Pineapple Express. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing properties and flavorful profile. The average price of Truffaloha typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, reflecting its premium quality and well-balanced effects. Whether you're seeking a creative boost or a moment of relaxation, Truffaloha offers a harmonious blend that caters to a wide range of preferences. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Truffaloha, consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
