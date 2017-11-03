ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Truffle Butter
Indica

4.4 12 reviews

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter by THClones is a sedating genetic cross with sweet terpenes. Created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Kush, this strain’s aroma is a mixture of fruit, caramel, and floral notes. Truffle Butter gently sedates the body, turning even seasoned consumers into lethargic couch potatoes. This strain’s relaxing qualities make it ideal for abating stress and insomnia. 

 

Reviews

12

Member since 2016
Truffle Butter's ability to sedate is rivaled by few strains I've tried. The effects take a while to set, but when they do, it's bon voyage. TBs Sweet carmel notes will keep you hitting this even when you know you've had enough. As medicine this is a powerful strain for insomnia and pain relief, and...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Member since 2017
Silas gave this to me when I told him my drill Sargent won’t stand at attention... (how high) Freddy’s Fuego has a truffle butter off the wall amazing. Smell is straight up like slightly fermented mycelium. Smoke is like a dab and tastes like aroma, yes. Effects were euphoric and got my libido revv...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Member since 2015
The flower I picked up was surprisingly labeled as a hybrid, by Freddy's Fuego. This seemed unusual given the indica categorization on leafly. With that aside, this is still an excellent flower by Freddy's. The effects lived up to their hybrid labeling, but pleasantly leaned towards calming indica e...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Member since 2018
This strain is Amazing!!!I tried this strain just last week and mannn...the nugs were dense, full of trichomes, and Nitrogen sealed to preserve the smell and taste. Works well for me and I have pain from a Knee and its Joint and it takes the pain right off for a few hours. And for sure true to its i...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Member since 2018
Very nice way to relax but still stay mobile. Does not lock you down unless you sit and when you do make you planned on being there for awhile.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Chocolate Kush
Gelato
Truffle Butter

