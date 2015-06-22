About this strain
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,675 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
