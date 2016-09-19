About this product
About this strain
Liberty Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
203 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!