Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Orange Creamsicle Cartridge .5g

by VAPEN
HybridTHC 29%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Strain specific cartridges in delicious rich terpene flavors. Meticulously and generously hand filled, these no leak, 510 thread cartridges deliver consistent quality and flavor with each hit. Always pure, never any additives.

About this strain

Picture of Orange Creamsicle
Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

Orange Creamsicle effects

Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand VAPEN
VAPEN
Shop products
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES

The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.

Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.

We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!