Lime Sorbet is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Bubba Kush with Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. Lime Sorbet produces pleasant feelings of relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. In terms of flavor, Lime Sorbet offers a pungent and earthy aroma mixed with the tart flavor of fresh lime. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Sorbet to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, mental stress, and anxiety. This strain is known to produce dry mouth when smoked in large quantities, so it's best to stay hydrated while you partake. According to growers, Lime Sorbet flowers into fluffy buds with light olive green foliage, thick white trichomes, and fire orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Cresco Labs.
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!