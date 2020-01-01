 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Vulx
Vulx Cover Photo

Vulx

Volcanic Mineral Soil Amendment - Grow MORE With Less

Vulx featured photo 1

About Vulx

Vulx is a special mixture of isolated volcanic deposits and phyllosilicates which have been sourced, mixed, and refined by a Master German Chemist, with proven ability to greatly enhance availability and uptake efficiency of water and nutrients. With Vulx, plants have better access to what they need, meaning you can use less and get a higher yield at the same time. This also means less fertilizer leaching, water use, and nitrification – overall a lower environmental impact! Simply mix the powder into your soil and see how much your plants love it!