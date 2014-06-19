About this product
Purple Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
509 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
