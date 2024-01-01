Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls



Embark on your journey with Walden Trailblazers, now with a new recipe that packs even more potency! Infused with 30% oil, these prerolls offer an unparalleled experience of flavor and strength. Despite the high oil content, they burn beautifully—slow, smooth, and long-lasting, making each preroll a true adventure in every puff.



Crafted with care and infused with premium live resin, Trailblazers are designed to elevate your experience, whatever your vibe. Choose the strain that fits your mood and set off on your path:



Maui Wowie: A tropical sativa bursting with pineapple and citrus flavors, perfect for sparking energy and adventure.



Tropical Trainwreck: A lively hybrid with sweet and spicy notes, ideal for creativity and social exploration.



Watermelon Mimosa: A bright and uplifting hybrid with juicy watermelon and zesty citrus tones, perfect for carefree vibes.



Zhirley Temple: A relaxing indica with sweet cherry and floral notes, great for unwinding and soothing the mind.



Blueberry Kush: A tranquil indica with rich blueberry flavors, perfect for wrapping yourself in a blanket of calm.



Trailblaze your way to a flavorful, potent, and slow-burning experience with Walden Trailblazers – Live Resin Infused Prerolls. Adventure awaits.

