Wanderport Corp

Wanderport Corporation is a distributor of food, beverages, and consumer products made with hemp. We recognize that hemp is a valuable plant that can yield healthy ingredients such as Omega 3 and 6, the fatty acids that are essential to our body. Although hemp can be used in a wide variety of products, our goal is to provide a service to promote awareness of this unique ingredient, particularly in the area of food and beverages, dietary supplement and body care. Through our online store, our customers can now enjoy our high quality hemp products from anywhere in the U.S.