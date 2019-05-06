Duct tape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. Duct Tape is 25% THC ad 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Duct Tape effects include relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Duct Tape when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape features flavors like diesel, skunk, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Duct Tape typically ranges from $25–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Duct Tape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







