Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
