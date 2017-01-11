About this product

Black Domina regular seeds grows into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Black Domina has been derived from: Ortega x Afghani x Hash Plant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 61 days. Black Domina regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 120 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy.



