West Coast Smoke
Silver Bullet
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
This smooth and fast acting device is good for the beginner smoker all the way up to our beloved connoisseurs. Filled with the highest grade full spectrum distillate oil and flavoured with organic terpenes local to BC. This pen packs in the power and all the flavour you all have been asking for!
Grape Ape effects
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
