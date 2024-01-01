Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Indulge in the rich, savory experience of GMO Cookies with our premium vape cartridge. Renowned for its pungent aroma of garlic, herbs, and spices, with a subtle hint of sweetness, this crowd favorite offers a unique sensory delight. Crafted from the celebrated genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg, GMO Cookies delivers a powerful indica experience. Enjoy the perfect balance of sedating and uplifting effects, ideal for unwinding after a long day. With added benefits of pain relief, this strain is your go-to for combating insomnia and achieving restful sleep.



