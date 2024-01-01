Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid strain with a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Just like it’s lineage suggests, this strain has a sweet flavorful sherbet aroma and taste with hints of earthiness. Lemon Cherry Gelato offers a euphoric high that won’t leave you couch locked, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying as an after dinner treat on the couch or in a hammock under the stars.

SOC: 81.72%

Total THC: 81.72%

Total Terps: 9.46%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more