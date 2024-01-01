Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid derived from the renowned Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies strains. This concentrate captures the sweet, sherbet-like aroma and flavor of its lineage, enhanced by subtle earthy undertones. Offering a euphoric high that invigorates without overwhelming, Lemon Cherry Gelato Concentrate is the perfect choice for an after-dinner treat, whether you're unwinding on the couch or relaxing under the stars. Experience the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and potency in every hit.



