Lemon Cherry Gelato | Diamonds | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid derived from the renowned Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies strains. This concentrate captures the sweet, sherbet-like aroma and flavor of its lineage, enhanced by subtle earthy undertones. Offering a euphoric high that invigorates without overwhelming, Lemon Cherry Gelato Concentrate is the perfect choice for an after-dinner treat, whether you're unwinding on the couch or relaxing under the stars. Experience the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and potency in every hit.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

