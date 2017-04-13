Royal Kush is a cross between the two classic strains Skunk #1 and Afgani, landing it as a well balanced hybrid. This strain has an earthy, woody, and piney aroma, and offers a calm yet happy and euphoric high. Royal Kush is a great strain if you are looking for a little anxiety relief in the middle of the day or after you unplug and get started on dinner.

SOC: 95.58%

Total THC: 83.94%

