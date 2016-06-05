Wholest
Blueberry Kush 500mg Cartridge
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.
Blueberry Kush is an indica strain bred from Blueberry and OG Kush. A great choice after a long day when you just want to unwind and relax. Consumers experience a nice body high and forget about aches and pains while enjoying the effects of this strain. Tasting notes include sweet blueberries and Blueberry Kush is great for people suffering from: insomnia, depression, pain, nausea, and stress.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents
Bulletproof no-leak design
Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick
Discrete convenient delivery system
High airflow for potent dosing
Cannabis terpenes
500mg
85+% total cannabinoids
Blueberry Kush effects
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
