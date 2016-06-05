About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Blueberry Kush is an indica strain bred from Blueberry and OG Kush. A great choice after a long day when you just want to unwind and relax. Consumers experience a nice body high and forget about aches and pains while enjoying the effects of this strain. Tasting notes include sweet blueberries and Blueberry Kush is great for people suffering from: insomnia, depression, pain, nausea, and stress.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents

Bulletproof no-leak design

Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick

Discrete convenient delivery system

High airflow for potent dosing

Cannabis terpenes

500mg

85+% total cannabinoids