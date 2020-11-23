Willamette Valley Alchemy
Layer Cake LCR Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
“Liquid Cured Resin” or LCR is a WVA innovation similar to Liquid Live Resin (LLR) but LCR is made with cured, dry material. Much like Liquid Live Resin, WVA uses its proprietary processing method to achieve a consistency that flows smoothly in a cartridge. This WVA signature product is found in our CCell cartridges and Pax Pod line, but has a lower price point than LLR to appeal to all conscious consumers. Liquid Cured Resin contains only pure cannabis extract we never add any additives, fillers or terpenes in this highly demanded product.
Layer Cake effects
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
24% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
0% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
