#WINKEverywhere, a socially conscious cannabis brand.

10% of all profits go back to causes that our consumers care about.
About WINK

WINK is a different kind of company purpose-built for unique, one-of-a-kind experiences. Leveraging our influential network to advance the greater good of people and our planet, we donate 10% of our profits to progress our communities. We don’t buy-in – we’re already here. Our mandate is to be the catalyst for progressing culture in Fashion, Art and Music. It just so happens we also sell high-quality cannabis products. By partnering with Canada’s best licensed producers, we are able to source high-quality supply, manufacture premium products and share them with you, the community.