X-trates
Purple Pineapple Express #4 Sugar
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (60I/40S) | Genetics: Pineapple Express x Huckleberry Hound
Purple Pineapple Express brings fond memories of a classic strain, with updated flavor profiles brought out by Huckleberry Hound. This thoughtful combination of strains has allowed for a truly rich tropical flavor to emerge, with notes of coffee and pine. Purple Pineapple Express has been reported to bring therapeutic benefits, both mental and physical. Patients have praised it for strong meditative, yet invigorating effects. Brought to us by Annunaki Genetics.
Our sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
Purple Pineapple Express brings fond memories of a classic strain, with updated flavor profiles brought out by Huckleberry Hound. This thoughtful combination of strains has allowed for a truly rich tropical flavor to emerge, with notes of coffee and pine. Purple Pineapple Express has been reported to bring therapeutic benefits, both mental and physical. Patients have praised it for strong meditative, yet invigorating effects. Brought to us by Annunaki Genetics.
Our sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
Purple Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
5% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!