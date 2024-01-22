Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A 6G Disposable Vape Tangie Berry Hybrid

About this product

Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.

Profile: An invigorating blend of zesty citrus, sweet berries, and subtle pine flavors creates a balanced and uplifting experience. Its aroma is fruity and floral, featuring prominent notes of ripe berries complemented by delicate floral undertones.

Type: Hybrid

Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN

Ideal for enhancing focus and unwinding after work.

About this strain

Tangie Berry is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Berry White. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Tangie Berry is a fruity and uplifting strain that can enhance your mood and creativity. Tangie Berry is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tangie Berry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tangie Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Kaviar, Tangie Berry features flavors like citrus, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tangie Berry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tangie Berry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tangie Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
