The founding members of Zion Botanicals (Grandpa Bud LLC.) have been in the business of agriculture/horticulture for over 100 years in the Valley of Cashmere, Washington. Numerous cultivars of apples, pears, and stone fruit have been grown and produced on our farm land. By generations of family members. As lifetime farmers we want to diversify and move forward into new and future crops. We are currently in production of many different types of fruit from cherries, pears, apples and more. We strive to provide high quality food to the world, on our 5 acres of Certified Organic farmland we currently produce berries, pears, cherries and many varieties of vegetables and berries (rare and heirloom varieties). Within this portion of the certified organic five acres, we produce Cannabis for Washington State. The founding members have extensive knowledge combined in many different species of plant growth and production. With a combined experience ranging from horticulture, agriculture, small and large scale farming, Indoor & Greenhouse production, Horticultural Grow Lighting (LED), and Agricultural consulting. We have developed a very efficient and highly quality controlled growth method to produce a high level product. Our business model is based on quality over quantity. We are a small business ran by only a handful of skilled horticulturalists. We pay close attention our product and our growing environment. To assure only the cleanest and best cannabis flowers, and cannabis products gets onto market. As this new and upcoming business grows we would like Zion Botanicals to be on the forefront of the bright future of cannabis horticulture. Our Philosophy We feel strongly about providing safe cannabis for human consumption. Our cannabis is grown BioVeganically! BioVeganics is ORGANIC and then some: a hybrid of Biodynamics and Veganics. "BioVeganics" uses strictly plant based inputs and is free from the use of animal derived fertilizers. We believe it provides healthier, cleaner and tastier flowers!The EnvironmentThe key to Veganics is really the soil. It must be supercharged with a wide array of beneficial microbes and fungi. This is the only way to make sure that everything you add is and stays 100% bio-available. Thus providing suitable nutrition from extremely low NPK. While also keeping plants respiring at full capacity by constantly devouring old dead root mass and keeping nutrients available through the entire acceptable pH range. Rather than constantly adjusting nutrient solutions to keep it in the sweet spot. Adjustment of pH is virtually unnecessary when using Veganic nutrients in a Veganic medium.