Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Bakersfield, CA for recreational and medical use.
- Yes, according to Leafly.com there is at least one medical marijuana dispensary in Bakersfield, California.
- Yes, you can order weed online in Bakersfield, CA at Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Bakersfield, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Bakersfield medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card if you wish.
- No, you do not need a prescription to visit a medical dispensary in Bakersfield.
- To enter a dispensary in Bakersfield, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Bakersfield cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
- Only adults age 21 or older or adults with a valid medical marijuana card can buy weed in Bakersfield, CA.