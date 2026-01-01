Pet friendly dispensaries in Escondido, California
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- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup24.3 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECMedMen - Kearny Mesa20.0 mi away
I come by here a few times a week and I have never had a bad experience. The staff is amazing and the selection is great. Even when they are busy they are fully staffed and there is rarely a wait to check out. Every staff member that has helped me knew the product well and found me what I needed quickly. Today both William and Melina helped me and the product they helped me find was exactly what I needed. Melina has actually helped me several times and I'm always shocked by the great product she finds in my price range. This place is great for experienced smokers and first timers. It's a laid back and relaxed environment. I would refer any friend to this place.read full review
- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego23.7 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- MED & RECMarch and Ash - San Diego24.3 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley24.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park25.2 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
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