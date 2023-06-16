Find a weed dispensary in Cape Cod, MA near you
Frequently asked questions
Recreational weed is legal on Cape Cod, MA! Adults over 21 and medical cannabis patients are able to purchase cannabis at Cape Cod dispensaries.
The daily purchase limit for cannabis flower on Cape Cod is 28 grams per day. Additionally, general purchase limits in Massachusetts limit individuals to purchasing one ounce of flower at a time.
On Cape Cod, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
On Cape Cod, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
Adults over 21 on Cape Cod are legally allowed to carry one ounce of cannabis on your person, or up to 10 ounces in your home.