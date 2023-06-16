Find a weed dispensary in Cape Cod, MA near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal on Cape Cod, MA? Recreational weed is legal on Cape Cod, MA! Adults over 21 and medical cannabis patients are able to purchase cannabis at Cape Cod dispensaries.

How much weed can I buy on Cape Cod, MA? The daily purchase limit for cannabis flower on Cape Cod is 28 grams per day. Additionally, general purchase limits in Massachusetts limit individuals to purchasing one ounce of flower at a time.

How much does weed typically cost on Cape Cod, MA? On Cape Cod, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary on Cape Cod, MA? On Cape Cod, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.