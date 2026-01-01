Best weed dispensaries in Walker, Minnesota with authentic reviews
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter54.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- INDIGENOUSWaabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary66.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Great team of very knowledgeable individuals who are very kind and helpful. They run good deals and have a reward system for frequent users. Let them know what your goal is, for me it is dealing with chronic pain and insomnia.. they are so helpful and they care. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!read full review
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley108.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECLegacy Cannabis - DuluthPickup in under 30 mins118.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup169.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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