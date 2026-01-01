Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Jackson, Missouri
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- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)9.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDConsume Cannabis Co - Marion (MED)44.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is quite frankly my favorite errand to run every month. I was getting paid once a month by my previous employer so I set my stash up for a once monthly re-up cycle. Not long after I got my medical card I was at my monthly stop when I saw a dog on a leash in the building that was not a service dog. I confirmed with the staff that dogs were allowed in the building and ever since then I have brought my Daniff (English Mastiff x Great Dane) with me. She loves all the staff and they love her back! When we walk in she's jumping on the counter and getting showered with treats before I even get checked in lol. Love the store and the people in it. Great service, great deals, membership points exchangeable for cash, you name it.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins90.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co177.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup179.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup179.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup179.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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