Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
Frequently asked questions
Yes, cannabis is legal in Egg Harbor, NJ for medical and recreational use.
As of April 21. 2022, adults aged 21 years old and older can buy recreational weed at dispensaries in Egg Harbor, NJ. You can use Leafly to easily browse Egg Harbor, NJ dispensary menus.
Medical marijuana cardholders can buy cannabis at medical marijuana dispensaries in Egg Harbor, NJ.
Only adults age 21 years old or older may enter a recreational cannabis dispensary in Egg Harbor, NJ. To enter a medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor, NJ you must have a medical marijuana card registered with the New Jersey Medicinal Cannabis Program (MCP).