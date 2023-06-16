Find a weed dispensary near Taos Canyon, NM

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Taos Canyon, NM? Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 in Taos Canyon. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.

How much weed can I buy near Taos Canyon, NM? In Taos Canyon, NM, adults over 21 are allowed to purchase up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost near Taos Canyon, NM? In Taos Canyon, NM, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary near Taos Canyon, NM? In Taos Canyon, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.