Find a weed dispensary near Taos Canyon, NM
Loading results
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 in Taos Canyon. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
In Taos Canyon, NM, adults over 21 are allowed to purchase up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower.
In Taos Canyon, NM, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
In Taos Canyon, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
In Taos Canyon, NM, an adult over 21 can carry up to two ounces of cannabis flower at a time.