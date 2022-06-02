Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in New Mexico
What to expect from New Mexico dispensaries
New Mexico is home to over 200 marijuana dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on April 1, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about cannabis stores in New Mexico. That's why our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape in the Land of Enchantment.
New Mexico dispensary hours
Most cannabis dispensaries in New Mexico are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite New Mexico dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.
Items to bring to a New Mexico dispensary
To enter a recreational dispensary in New Mexico, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. New Mexico recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.
Medical marijuana cards from outside states are now accepted at medical dispensaries in New Mexico. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New Mexico. Medical marijuana cards in New Mexico are issued by the State of New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program.
Estimated wait times for dispensaries in New Mexico
When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in New Mexico, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase marijuana —up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in New Mexico. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when dispensaries try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.
How to find legit dispensaries in New Mexico
New Mexicans new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 200 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in New Mexico. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Control Division of New Mexico or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New Mexico on Leafly.com.
How to buy weed in New Mexico: Tax information
New Mexico cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, marijuana products in New Mexico are subject to certain taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and the Land of Enchantment is no different. In New Mexico, all cannabis purchases have a 12% excise tax and a statewide retail sales tax of 5-9%. The only exception to this rule is medical marijuana dispensaries which sometimes factor taxes into the upfront cost, although this varies by dispensary.
New Mexico dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, New Mexico requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. New Mexico dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in New Mexico do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Where to consume weed in New Mexico
New Mexico has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, New Mexico's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission
How to transport weed in New Mexico
It's important to note that New Mexico has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in New Mexico, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving
In New Mexico, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 90 days of jail time and a fine of up to $500. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense.
History of weed in New Mexico
Originally a state built on mining and ranching, New Mexico is at the center of the aerospace and energy industries, and since 2022 cannabis has joined the list. The Land of Enchantment legalized medical marijuana in 2007, but recreational legalization happened just recently with the Cannabis Regulation Act. This legislation ushered the way for adult use, allowing recreational dispensaries in New Mexico to open their doors on April 1, 2022.
Types of cannabis products available in New Mexico
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in New Mexico offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Michigan dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, make yourself familiar with New Mexico's cannabis purchase limits. If you visit a recreational dispensary today in New Mexico, you can walk away with:
- up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower or up to 16 grams of cannabis extract.
Popular cities for dispensaries in New Mexico
There are dispensaries located all throughout the Land of Enchantment, including:
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal medically and now recreationally in New Mexico. Adults 21 and up can now legally buy cannabis. Check out our guide on New Mexico weed laws to learn more.
Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in New Mexico.