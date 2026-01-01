Best weed dispensaries in Carthage, New York with authentic reviews
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- REC
13. Puff Theory CannabisPickup in under 30 mins63.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
14. Exit 31 ExoticPickup in under 30 mins63.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
19. Diamond Tree DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins68.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
20. The Higher CompanyPickup in under 30 mins69.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- MED
21. Curaleaf - SyracusePickup72.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
28. High Points DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins104.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. Every staff member I've met balances professionalism and friendliness perfectly. I have yet to purchase a product that was anything less than mind-blowing. I also didn't expect the prices to be THAT much lower than during the long, dark age of prohibition. We're leaving in the future!read full review
29. High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins110.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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