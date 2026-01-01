Best weed dispensaries in Hudson Falls, New York with authentic reviews
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- RECVermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
- RECGreen Witch Vape
I had a great experience at this dispensary. The staff was friendly, patient, and really knowledgeable—they took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. The atmosphere is clean, relaxed, and welcoming, which makes the whole visit feel comfortable. And most importantly, the product quality is excellent. Everything I picked up was fresh, well-packaged, and worked exactly as expected. Highly recommend stopping in!read full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECUpstate Canna Co - SchenectadyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
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