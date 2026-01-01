Best weed dispensaries in Knightdale, North Carolina with authentic reviews
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- Cannapa Hillsborough
I simply love Cannapa! The Hillsborough location is perfect for a lunch run during working hours. It's always clean and the bud tenders are always helpful. my last experience was the best. I wish I remember the tenders name that helped me. She was a Black lady. I went in just to pick up a couple grams in their anniversary. She was able to recommend really good options and describe the experience she had with each flower. I hope I get her every time.read full review
- Herbal Solutions YoungsvilleClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
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