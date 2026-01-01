Best weed dispensaries in Midland, North Carolina with authentic reviews
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6. CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins14.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
9. Piedmont Green DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins16.4 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Since discovering the benefits of CBD flower, Piedmont Green CBD is my go-to for quality grown cbd flower. Staff is very knowledgeable, I learn new things every time I come in! I have only used the flower products so I cannot review other products sold in the store, but what I can tell you is that the flower I have purchased has exceeded my expectation for hemp flower. So glad I found you!read full review
19. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins21.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
20. Apotheca - Charlotte - Downtown - Freedom Dr.21.2 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Been going to this store and the one on E. Third St for some months now and their pre roll selections are fire! I like the peak joints the best but the other ones do the trick as well. Going to apotheca has been a new routine for me because I know what i’m getting is quality and it’s safe.read full review
22. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup22.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
28. Carolina Hemp Cabinet26.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
29. Dispo NC26.6 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
West coast buds in NC. This place is incredible. Dispo is a business you can trust and rely on. They have consistency in the quality of their products and the best prices in the area no doubt. No place can hold a candle to this dispensary. It’s a place you can come to vibe and hangout, escape, heal, whatever you need. They’ve built a community here and the flower, y’all it’s gas. Better than gas. Genuinely everything they sell is good and you can tell the owners have experience with flower. Good cannabis and good vibes is in the DNA here.read full review
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