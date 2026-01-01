Pet friendly dispensaries in Memphis, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 379
All Dispensary results
4. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup12.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MED
5. Lift Medical Cannabis25.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great people at this location will definitely be coming back there the only thing I don’t like is the limit we’re all put on cuz it’s hard to find that good strain I’m looking for when I constantly run out of grams every month need to take the limit off it an it will be so much more better an stay growing hydroponics also!!!!!read full review
- MED
6. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED
7. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup96.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.