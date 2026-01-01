Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Tennessee
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4. Perfect Plant Hemp Co46.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
7. LLEAF Dispensary47.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
18. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup148.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
22. Golden Pond CannabisPickup159.0 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- MED
26. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins174.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
30. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup178.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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