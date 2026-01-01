Dispensaries with industry discounts in Terrell, Texas
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- MEDStability Cannabis - 63rd StPickup207.1 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
First time in the store, it was very clean and roomy. Both Dante and Melissa were wearing their masks, very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide variety of products to suit Anyone’s medical needs! They also have a very nice selection of apparel and glassware. I will definitely be back next Friday. I definitely recommend everyone to at least give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed trust! Thank you Stem!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup217.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins233.6 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins261.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup262.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup266.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins340.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield South (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup349.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup350.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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