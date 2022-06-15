Canada On the grind: Best weed grinders for bowls and blunts Caitlin McCormack June 15, 2022 We know you grind hard. Here are the best weed grinders to do all the work for you. (Courtesy creative_content/Adobe Stock)

Whether you’re rolling joints or packing bowls, a quality grinder can elevate your session from good to great, and help you make the most of your stash. A decent grinder has sharp teeth that slice and dice dry herb into a beautiful, fluffy mound.

Some even have mesh screens to sift out chunks and preserve the extra-potent pollen, AKA kief. And those with an integrated storage compartment will ensure that not a single gram is wasted. The dankness is in the details!

Here are our picks for the best weed grinders in 2022.

Cheech Glass wants to make the grind a little bit easier. (Courtesy Cheech Glass)

The 4-piece grinder from Cheech Glass makes fast work of even the stickiest herb, and features bevels along the top lid that make it easy to hold and twist for folks of all abilities.

It comes in a variety of colours and sizes, and boasts a “pop and lock” connection style, so you no longer have to worry about perfectly lining up your grinder’s inner threads. There is a replaceable thick-grit screen and a bevelled crystal tray for maximum trichome retention.

Hands full? The Tectonic9 grinder dispenses your weed at the push of a button. (Courtesy Tectonic9)

The Tectonic9 Manual Herb Grinder features an electric vibrating motor; with just the push of a button it dispenses ground flower into your bowl, paper, or vaporizer. Because you don’t have to worry about opening up the grinder to access the flower, it helps cut down on mess.

It’s made with a space-grade anodized aluminum body for durability. Its compact design is ideal for use at home or on the go, and it features a magnetic flip spout that allows you to accurately position your aim.

It’s got 50 teeth, a kief scraper, and a lifetime guarantee—what’s not to love? (Courtesy TITAN Crusher)

This grinder from TITAN boasts a durable aluminum construction with 50 diamond teeth that allow for effortless and efficient grinding. It’s available in a number of different colours and sizes for smokers of all walks.

The bevelled design makes it easy to hold and twist, while the strong closure ensures a quality seal that helps prevent spills. It comes with a free pollen scraper and cleaning brush to help keep your grinder in top condition. The company even offers a lifetime guarantee for any manufacturing defects.

This no-sweat grinder is perfect for stoners of every level and ability. (Courtesy Bananas Bros)

The OTTO grinder is a solid choice for newbies or those who struggle with mobility issues, as it grinds directly into a paper cone—no rolling skills required! Watching the cone fill with ground herb is even kind of mesmerizing.

It comes complete with organic paper cones that fit perfectly into the lower chamber for ease of use right out of the box. It’s battery-powered and charges via USB for use at home or while out and about.

You don’t have to spend a pretty penny to get a grinder with good teeth. (Courtesy Storz & Bickel)

Known for their vaporizers, Storz & Bickel also make a decent herb mill grinder at a highly budget-friendly price. This one suits those just getting started with cannabis, or looking to keep a spare grinder on hand without a major investment.

Its extra-sharp teeth produce finely ground flower, made from durable plastic, it boasts a lightweight design that is easy to clean. It can accommodate up to 3 grams of dried flower in a storage area under the clear cover.

The Canacrush grinder has four chambers to keep your bud and kief on lock. (Courtesy CanaCrush)

This grinder is another fairly budget-friendly option for those looking for a no-frills way to grind their stash. It is made of aircraft-grade anodized aluminum for impressive durability.

The 28 aluminum diamond-cut teeth and 24 grinding holes make it easy to process your favourite herb with ease. The lid stays in place thanks to a neodymium magnet that also helps to keep odour locked inside.

There’s an advanced micron mesh screen in the chamber to filter all that delicious kief – which you can gather with the included kief scraper.

Caitlin McCormack Caitlin McCormack is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in MSN, Lift & Co., HuffPost, What to Expect, and Mashable, among others. When she isn't writing, she's busy chasing after her two sons, testing out new recipes, and working on her century-old fixer-upper. View Caitlin McCormack's articles