 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CanadaLifestyleStrains & products

Canada’s favourite CBD-dominant flower

January 22, 2020
  Share
Best CBD bud in Canada

Given medicinal cannabis’s 17-year head start on legalization, perhaps it’s not surprising that Leafly readers, when it comes to choosing their favourite CBD flowers, went with some strains that pre-date the legal recreational market.

Most of the favourites chosen carried next to no intoxicating effects, with THC counts often registering under 1%. Cannatonic variants were also clear favourites, including Leafly readers’ top choice.

Canada’s favourite CBD-dominant flower

1. Aurora Temple

One of three winning takes on the Cannatonic strain, Aurora’s Temple ranks high in CBD (7% to 14%). It can also have a THC count up to 2%, suggesting a glimmer of a high. Reviewers have said that it has a calming effect that works well for for anxiety, insomnia, or just shifting into a lower gear.

Find Temple near you

More of Canada’s favourite CBD-dominant flower

2. AltaVie North Star CBD

Though described by AltaVie as a sativa, users have reported deep relaxation and a mild high from this strain, consistent with its elevated CBD content (11% to 19%) and next-to-non-existent THC count (0% to 1%). Its limonene terpene produces citrus notes beneath its bold floral scent. As a flower, the buds are described as sticky and dense; the strain is also available in soft gel caps.

Find North Star CBD near you

Related

What is limonene and what does this cannabis terpene do?

3. Canaca Select Great North CBD

This greenhouse-grown Ontario flower from Canaca Select can be high in CBD (10% to 17%) with less than 1% THC, for non-intoxicating results. The key terpenes are myrcene and caryophyllene, suggesting a strong earth and wood aroma reminiscent of the Canadian wilds the strain is named for.

Find Great North CBD near you

4. Dubon Select Fleur de CBD (tie)

Sold exclusively through the provincially-run Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC), the Dubon Select Fleur de CBD is a hybrid known for full-body relaxation.

Find Fleur de CBD near you

4. Flowr BC Intergalactic Princess (tie)

With mild CBD content (5% to 15%), BC Intergalactic Princess, marketed by Flowr as a medicinal strain, is said to be a gentle introduction to cannabis.

Find Intergalactic Princess near you

Related

Cannabis legalization around the world

5. Hexo Terra (tie)

Both fifth place strains are famous for delivering high CBD with next to no intoxicating effects. Terra is Hexo’s take on the medicinal strain Remedy, which patients use to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders.

Find Terra near you

5. Redecan Charlotte CBD (tie)

Charlotte is Redecan’s version of Charlotte’s Web, named for its most famous patient Charlotte Figi, a young girl who used the strain to suppress her seizures.

Find Charlotte CBD near you

6. San Rafael ’71 Great White Shark

The strain with the most THC potency on the list is a reportedly energizing strain from San Rafael ’71 that offers two parts CBD to every one part THC.

Find Great White Shark near you

7. Pure Sunfarms Pure Sun CBD

The Pure Sun CBD by Pure Sunfarms is a greenhouse-grown hybrid rich in myrcene, which the producer claims gives it a brown-sugar flavour and aroma.

Find Pure Sun CBD near you

Related

Canada’s favourite balanced flower

8. Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown Cannatonic

Tantalus Labs’ BC Sungrown Cannatonic is a reportedly energizing strain that might cause a short uplifting high, but its trump card is really maximum relaxation.

Find Sungrown Cannatonic near you

  Share
Canadacbdreaders choicestrains and products
Ryan Porter's Bio Image

Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter has spent 15 years as a Toronto-based journalist with bylines in the Toronto Star, Globe & Mail, InStyle, and Maclean’s. Recent work and photos of weird signs on Twitter at @MrRyanPorter

View Ryan Porter's articles

Watch Leafly TV

Click here to discover more videos on Leafly TV.

Canada

Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower

Canada

Canada’s favourite balanced flower

Canada

Canada’s favourite cannabis oils

Canada

Canada’s favourite licensed producers