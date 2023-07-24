93 points out of 100

Summer 2023

Price: $20 / eighth-ounce; $80 / oz

It’s no wonder Tweedle Farms prefers to keep the genetics of their Green Goddess under wraps. Rocking gargantuan, sticky buds and stellar effects, Green Goddess is a knock-out CBD strain.

Rich in terpenes including Myrcene, Linalool, a-Cedrene and Limonene, Green Goddess leaps out of the bag with bold notes of pine, raspberry, musk and jasmine.

Initially, it induces a mild and extremely pleasant body high that paired perfectly with a stretching or yoga practice. Yet it quickly moved north, generating a warm heady buzz and mental relaxation that kept me in good spirits for hours. We recommend Green Goddess for morning, noon or night; any time that calls for a gentle pick-me-up.

You can buy Green Goddess and other strains right from Tweedle Farms’ website. Since all of their products contain less than 0.3% THC, they remain legal to purchase and ship.