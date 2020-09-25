Where to find Maine’s recreational marijuana stores
Maine’s marijuana dispensaries will begin selling products to all adults, age 21 and older, on Oct. 9.
Not all dispensaries will be licensed for recreational sales on Oct. 9, however. It takes time for each store’s application to work through the process.
There is no delivery option for recreational customers. Delivery remains legal for medical sales only.
Where the stores are
The existing medical marijuana dispensaries listed below are completing the licensing process to offer adult-use sales. Most are still waiting for final approval from the state.
The table below notes the stores that have received final approval to sell adult-use products on Oct. 9. A blank space indicates the store is still in the licensing process.
Many stores are expected to receive approval between now and Oct. 9, and Leafly will update the table daily to reflect the new approvals.
|Town
|Store
|Open Oct. 9 for rec sales?
|Address
|Auburn
|Curaleaf
|730 Center St
|Auburn
|Green Cures
|550 Center St
|Auburn
|Maine Grown
|301 Main St
|Auburn
|Mystique of Maine
|43 Mystique Way
|Augusta
|CannaMax
|102 Bangor St
|Bangor
|American ReLeaf
|185 Longview Dr
|Bangor
|Firestorm Cultivation
|Yes
|TBD
|Bangor
|Timberland Herbal Connections
|411 Main St
|Belfast
|1 Mill
|1 Mill Lane
|Belfast
|The Herbalist
|100 Searsport Ave
|Belfast
|New World Organics
|147 Waldo Ave
|Berwick (also see South Berwick)
|Tricann
|513 Portland St
|Bethel
|Moosehead Farms
|22 Sunday River Rd
|Biddeford
|Canuvo
|4 Wellspring Rd
|Biddeford
|Maine Releaf
|412 Hill St
|Biddeford
|Stoner & Co.
|414 Hill St
|Boothbay
|Highly Cannaco
|638 Wiscasset Rd
|Brewer
|Wellness Connection of Maine
|221 Dirigo Dr
|Brownfield
|Greener Evolutions
|185 Spring St
|Brunswick
|Elevated Remedies
|14 Industrial Pkwy
|Brunswick
|Northern Belle Holistic
|408 Bath Rd
|Brunswick
|Stone Coast Cannabis
|220 Bath Rd
|Damariscotta
|Greenport Cannabis Co.
|202 Main St
|Dedham
|The Happier Choice
|2371 Main Rd
|Eliot
|Sweet Dirt Medicinals
|495 HL Dow Highway
|Ellsworth
|Maine Organic Therapy
|3 Myrick St
|Farmington
|Biome
|105 Bridge St
|Farmington
|Blue Sky
|361 Wilton Road
|Farmington
|Caniba Naturals
|232 Broadway
|Farmington
|Green Grow Maine
|104 Fairbanks Rd
|Fryeburg
|The Glass Cook
|295 Bridgton Rd
|Fryeburg
|The Great Atlantic Puffin Company
|235 Bridgton Rd
|Gardiner
|Wellness Connection of Maine
|31 Maine Ave
|Greenville Junction
|Moosehead Medicine
|2 Industrial Park Rd
|Hallowell
|Cold Brook Cannabis
|301 Water St
|Hollis
|Green Roots
|62 Hollis Rd
|Jefferson
|Sensi Sensei
|50 Rockland Rd
|Kittery
|Indico
|120 State Rd
|Lewiston
|Central Maine Flower
|1967 Lisbon Rd
|Lewiston
|The Healing Community MEDCo
|40 Lisbon St
|Lewiston
|Strawberry Fields Apothecary
|44 Strawberry Ave
|Lewiston
|Treeline Cannabis Co.
|806 Sabattus St
|Lisbon Falls
|Lisbon Cannabis Company
|5 Canal St
|Manchester
|Earthly Delights of Maine
|693 Western Ave
|Manchester
|Highbrow
|767 Western Ave
|Millinocket
|Magic City Med Shop
|166 Central St
|Millinocket
|Roots 2 Remedies
|114 Penobscot
|Newport
|Tumbleweeds
|606 Moosehead Trail
|Newry
|Jamy Enterprises
|Yes
|TBD
|Norridgewock
|Norridgewock Springs
|8 Waterville Rd
|Northport
|Maine Hilljilly
|1367 Atlantic Hwy
|Northport
|Sweet Relief
|Yes
|1 Priest Road
|Old Town
|New England Reserve
|983 Stillwater Ave
|Portland (also see South Portland)
|All Kind
|688 Congress St
|Portland
|Atlantic Farms
|460 Warren Ave
|Portland
|Green Gnome Holistics
|615 Forest Ave
|Portland
|OMG Cannabis Co.
|47 India St
|Portland
|Wellness Connection of Maine
|685 Congress St
|Presque Island
|Northern Maine Flower
|540 Main St
|Richmond
|Friend Jen and Co.
|728 Main St
|Rome
|Sticky Diamond
|55 Rome Rd
|Saco
|Brigid Farm
|27 Industrial Park Rd
|Scarborough
|Shannon's Best Buds
|10 Snow Canning Rd
|Smithfield
|Garden Girl 420
|282 Village Rd
|South Berwick
|Nature's Miracle Maine
|161 Ogunquit Rd
|South Portland
|Grass Monkey Cannabis Co.
|85 Western Ave
|South Portland
|Highly Cannaco
|200 Gorham Rd
|South Portland
|SeaWeed
|Yes
|TBD
|South Portland
|Theory Wellness
|Yes
|198 Maine Mall Rd.
|South Portland
|Wellness Connection of Maine
|29 Western Ave
|Stratton
|Northland Botanicals
|Yes
|TBD
|Topsham
|Highbrow
|49 Topsham Fair Mall Rd
|Unity
|Wildfire
|22 Bangor Rd
|Waldoboro
|Highbrow
|21 Winslow Mills Rd
|Waldoboro
|Rising Sea Medicinals
|777 Main St
|Waterville
|Flowers Farmacy
|77 College Ave
|Waterville
|Maple Valley Pharms
|279 Maine St
|Waterville
|Theory Wellness
|Yes
|20 Industrial St
|Waterville
|Verde Cannabis
|341 Main St
|Windham
|Lovelight Medicinals
|4 Whites Bridge Road 100
|Windham
|Paul's Boutique
|8 Crimson Dr
|Windham
|Maine's Alternative Caring (MAC)
|771 Roosevelt Trail
|Windham
|Sticky Bud Farms
|815 Roosevelt Trail
|Winslow
|Tumbleweeds
|26 Augusta Rd
|Winthrop
|Homegrown Healthcare of Maine
|622 Stanley Rd
|Woolwich
|Farley's Cannabis Farm
|127 Main St
|Woolwich
|Holistic Alternatives
|59 Main St
|Yarmouth
|Elevate Maine
|50 Downeast Dr
