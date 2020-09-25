 Loading…
Industry
Industry

Where to find Maine’s recreational marijuana stores

September 25, 2020

Maine’s marijuana dispensaries will begin selling products to all adults, age 21 and older, on Oct. 9.

Not all dispensaries will be licensed for recreational sales on Oct. 9, however. It takes time for each store’s application to work through the process.

There is no delivery option for recreational customers. Delivery remains legal for medical sales only.

Learn about Maine’s marijuana laws and limits

Use Leafly Finder to locate the stores near you

The fastest way to find licensed marijuana stores is to use Leafly Finder, which maps all local outlets near you.

Leafly only features state-licensed locations, so you know your products are legal and tested for quality and potency.

Keep it on your phone! Download the Leafly app for Android and iOS.

Where the stores are

The existing medical marijuana dispensaries listed below are completing the licensing process to offer adult-use sales. Most are still waiting for final approval from the state.

The table below notes the stores that have received final approval to sell adult-use products on Oct. 9. A blank space indicates the store is still in the licensing process.

Many stores are expected to receive approval between now and Oct. 9, and Leafly will update the table daily to reflect the new approvals.

TownStore Open Oct. 9 for rec sales?Address
AuburnCuraleaf730 Center St
AuburnGreen Cures550 Center St
AuburnMaine Grown301 Main St
AuburnMystique of Maine43 Mystique Way
AugustaCannaMax102 Bangor St
BangorAmerican ReLeaf185 Longview Dr
BangorFirestorm CultivationYesTBD
BangorTimberland Herbal Connections411 Main St
Belfast1 Mill1 Mill Lane
BelfastThe Herbalist100 Searsport Ave
BelfastNew World Organics147 Waldo Ave
Berwick (also see South Berwick)Tricann513 Portland St
BethelMoosehead Farms22 Sunday River Rd
BiddefordCanuvo4 Wellspring Rd
BiddefordMaine Releaf412 Hill St
BiddefordStoner & Co.414 Hill St
BoothbayHighly Cannaco638 Wiscasset Rd
BrewerWellness Connection of Maine221 Dirigo Dr
BrownfieldGreener Evolutions185 Spring St
BrunswickElevated Remedies14 Industrial Pkwy
BrunswickNorthern Belle Holistic408 Bath Rd
BrunswickStone Coast Cannabis220 Bath Rd
DamariscottaGreenport Cannabis Co.202 Main St
DedhamThe Happier Choice2371 Main Rd
EliotSweet Dirt Medicinals495 HL Dow Highway
EllsworthMaine Organic Therapy3 Myrick St
FarmingtonBiome105 Bridge St
FarmingtonBlue Sky361 Wilton Road
FarmingtonCaniba Naturals232 Broadway
FarmingtonGreen Grow Maine104 Fairbanks Rd
FryeburgThe Glass Cook295 Bridgton Rd
FryeburgThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company235 Bridgton Rd
GardinerWellness Connection of Maine31 Maine Ave
Greenville JunctionMoosehead Medicine2 Industrial Park Rd
HallowellCold Brook Cannabis301 Water St
HollisGreen Roots62 Hollis Rd
JeffersonSensi Sensei50 Rockland Rd
KitteryIndico120 State Rd
LewistonCentral Maine Flower1967 Lisbon Rd
LewistonThe Healing Community MEDCo40 Lisbon St
LewistonStrawberry Fields Apothecary44 Strawberry Ave
LewistonTreeline Cannabis Co.806 Sabattus St
Lisbon FallsLisbon Cannabis Company5 Canal St
ManchesterEarthly Delights of Maine693 Western Ave
ManchesterHighbrow767 Western Ave
MillinocketMagic City Med Shop166 Central St
MillinocketRoots 2 Remedies114 Penobscot
NewportTumbleweeds606 Moosehead Trail
NewryJamy EnterprisesYesTBD
NorridgewockNorridgewock Springs8 Waterville Rd
NorthportMaine Hilljilly1367 Atlantic Hwy
NorthportSweet ReliefYes1 Priest Road
Old TownNew England Reserve983 Stillwater Ave
Portland (also see South Portland)All Kind688 Congress St
PortlandAtlantic Farms460 Warren Ave
PortlandGreen Gnome Holistics615 Forest Ave
PortlandOMG Cannabis Co.47 India St
PortlandWellness Connection of Maine685 Congress St
Presque IslandNorthern Maine Flower540 Main St
RichmondFriend Jen and Co.728 Main St
RomeSticky Diamond55 Rome Rd
SacoBrigid Farm27 Industrial Park Rd
ScarboroughShannon's Best Buds10 Snow Canning Rd
SmithfieldGarden Girl 420282 Village Rd
South BerwickNature's Miracle Maine161 Ogunquit Rd
South PortlandGrass Monkey Cannabis Co.85 Western Ave
South PortlandHighly Cannaco200 Gorham Rd
South PortlandSeaWeedYesTBD
South PortlandTheory WellnessYes198 Maine Mall Rd.
South PortlandWellness Connection of Maine29 Western Ave
StrattonNorthland BotanicalsYesTBD
TopshamHighbrow49 Topsham Fair Mall Rd
UnityWildfire22 Bangor Rd
WaldoboroHighbrow21 Winslow Mills Rd
WaldoboroRising Sea Medicinals777 Main St
WatervilleFlowers Farmacy77 College Ave
WatervilleMaple Valley Pharms279 Maine St
WatervilleTheory WellnessYes20 Industrial St
WatervilleVerde Cannabis341 Main St
WindhamLovelight Medicinals4 Whites Bridge Road 100
WindhamPaul's Boutique8 Crimson Dr
WindhamMaine's Alternative Caring (MAC)771 Roosevelt Trail
WindhamSticky Bud Farms815 Roosevelt Trail
WinslowTumbleweeds26 Augusta Rd
WinthropHomegrown Healthcare of Maine622 Stanley Rd
WoolwichFarley's Cannabis Farm127 Main St
WoolwichHolistic Alternatives59 Main St
YarmouthElevate Maine50 Downeast Dr

