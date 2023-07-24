Detroit sits in the very heart of Michigan’s cannabis landscape. Since medical cannabis was first legalized in 2008, Detroit has been abuzz with a budding cannabis culture that today embraces both medical and recreational cannabis. As cannabis culture in Detroit has matured, so has the demand for high-quality cannabis products. From Corktown to Midtown and beyond, Detroiters prioritize dispensaries that offer top tier products in safe environments. To help locals uncover top notch dispensaries in the city, Leafly enlisted cannabis experts who analyzed hundreds of customer reviews to determine the very best dispensaries in Detroit.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Detroit

Detroit dispensary reviews show that locals value recreational dispensaries that offer great deals and have a commitment to community engagement and supporting local cannabis brands.

Related The best-rated weed dispensaries in Michigan for 2023

House of Dank Recreational Cannabis – Fort St. 3394 South Fort St., Detroit, MI — recreational 4.9 (13) House of Dank is my new favorite dispensary, and the online ordering and delivery experience was seamless. I placed my order online, and everything from the order process to the delivery was smooth and efficient. My driver was awesome and took care of everything, making the entire experience hassle-free. I was impressed with their service and their prices are great, especially if you take advantage of their deals. I’ve also shopped inside the store, and the budtenders were very helpful, guiding me to find the right products that suited my needs perfectly. I truly appreciate their expertise and friendly approach. The overall experience at House of Dank was easy and pleasant. Order from House of Dank Recreational Cannabis – Fort St.

THC – Detroit 19533 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI — recreational/medical 4.9 (308) I had an incredible first-time experience at THC Detroit, and the budtenders made it even better. The entire staff was friendly, and the girl who checked us in was super nice. The budtenders at THC Detroit are patient, and didn’t judge my lack of expertise. Their knowledge and genuine interest in helping me find the right products made me feel comfortable and welcome. I loved the positive vibes in the dispensary, and everyone seemed to be having a good time. The place was clean and well-maintained, creating a welcoming atmosphere. Their online ordering system was quick and easy, and my order was ready in no time. With such excellent service, there’s no need for me to shop anywhere else. THC Detroit is officially my go-to dispensary. Order from THC – Detroit

Remedy 313 Detroit (Rec & Med) 20041 Eight Mile Rd, Detroit, MI — recreational/medical 4.9 (5) First time ever being to the shop and welcomed with positive energy. Mario & Niko helped with any questions and had small talk that just makes the experience! Left with a good deal and a very impressed customer. Order from Remedy 313

JARS Cannabis – East Detroit 11400 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI — recreational 4.9 (1909) JARS Cannabis is an impressive dispensary with a wide range of recreational products, from moon rocks to chocolate bars. The setup is beautiful, clean, well-lit, and everything is nicely laid out. As a new customer, I received a free pre-roll and a $10 discount for my next visit, which is a great deal. The prices are pretty good, and all the products are labeled clearly on sheets of paper next to the registers, making it easy to check out. The security at JARS Cannabis made me feel safe and comfortable during my visit. I was amazed by the wide variety of products they offer, catering to different preferences. I had the pleasure of being assisted by an awesome budtender who was friendly, approachable, and incredibly knowledgeable about the products. He took his time with me, never making me feel rushed, and provided excellent recommendations. The sense of family and care is palpable, and I never leave disappointed. I cannot recommend JARS Cannabis enough for anyone looking for a top-notch dispensary experience. Order from JARS Cannabis – East Detroit

Leaf and Bud – Detroit 14470 Livernois, Detroit, MI — medical 4.9 (173) Leaf and Bud is truly an amazing place and my personal favorite dispensary. I cannot express enough how impressed I am with owner Mark and his team of cannabis professionals. The entire experience, from start to finish, is quick and efficient. The staff is super helpful, knowledgeable, and incredibly friendly. They offer a fantastic range of top-shelf quality cannabis products and merchandise that fits any budget. I love that Leaf and Bud is a one-stop shop, making it convenient to find everything I need in one place. They are also Veteran-friendly, which I truly appreciate. If you’re in Detroit, do yourself a favor and stop by Leaf and Bud. You won’t be disappointed! The selection is fantastic, the staff is wonderful, and the deals are unbeatable. Order from Leaf and Bud – Detroit

Ultra Cannabis (MED) 18207 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI — medical 4.9 (4) Ultra Cannabis is without a doubt one of the nicest medical dispensaries I’ve been to on 8 Mile. The budtenders at Ultra are not only super friendly but also incredibly knowledgeable, always willing to share a good laugh and positive vibes. The dispensary itself is clean, safe, and they even take care of the area around them, which shows they care about the community. These guys are doing something we all love, and they deserve all the support and love we can give them. They offer some of the best deals in the area, with ounces starting at just $40 and high THC levels. It’s the perfect place for anyone looking for top-quality products at excellent prices. Ultra Cannabis truly offers top-quality medical cannabis, competitive pricing, and amazing customer service. Order from Ultra Cannabis (MED)

Five and Dime – Detroit 20561 Dwyer St, Detroit, MI — medical 4.7 (198) I can’t express enough how wonderful my experience was at Five and Dime medical dispensary! I traveled all the way from Cincinnati, OH, and it only took me four hours to get there. The staff at Five and Dime are just like a lovely bunch of coconuts – so informative, patient, and happy to serve both on the phone and in person. They answered all my questions with complete and articulate answers, even though I called several times before my visit. When I arrived, I was delighted to see that they didn’t lie – everything they advertised was true. Though some of the merch was already sold out, I understood it was my timing as I arrived an hour before closing. There was no rush, and the medical verification process was smooth and non-invasive. They helped me find appropriate substitutes, and I left feeling accomplished and excited to return. The best part is their loyalty program – for every 500 points, you get $20. I earned 383 points on my first visit, which was incredible. You can’t go wrong with any purchase from them. Order from Five and Dime – Detroit

Shake and Bake 20477 Schaefer HWY, Detroit, MI — medical 4.7 (407) Shake and Bake dispensary is truly a gem among all medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit. I’ve noticed that there are becoming fewer options for medical users in the city, and the recreational ones don’t always ensure clean quality meds. However, at Shake and Bake, I’ve always found top-notch quality products that I can rely on. The staff and security at Shake and Bake are amazing, and they really make you feel welcome and cared for. It’s a smaller shop, but that’s what makes it even better – it feels personalized and cozy. The budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable, and I trust their recommendations without a doubt. I can’t speak highly enough about the level of service they provide. Every visit has been a pleasure, and they always have fantastic deals that make my purchases even better. They have won my loyalty with their quality products, excellent service, and caring atmosphere. Order from Shake and Bake

Related Detroit okays 75 retail marijuana shops; half will go to legacy residents

Selection criteria for Leafly List Detroit

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Detroit, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Detroit. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.