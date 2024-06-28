The best-rated weed dispensaries in Boston for 2023

Four years after recreational sales began in Boston, there are just around 11 cannabis retailers total in all of Beantown. Because the city is such a small hub for cannabis, competition among retailers to attract and retain cannabis customers is fierce. However, this competitive spirit allows Bostonians to reap the benefits of deep discounts, deals, and loyalty points. When it comes to dispensaries in Boston, the best dispensaries usually offer both daily deals and provide safe and clean storefronts for shopping. If you’re looking for a dispensary in Boston with these features, let Leafly List be your guide.

Leafly List uses dispensary reviews and our in-house dispensary experts to determine what the very best dispensaries in the city are. From Back Bay to Brookline, these are the top-rated dispensaries in Boston for 2023.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Boston

Bostonians value dispensaries that offer daily deals, clean environments, and top-shelf products.

Mission Brookline: Adult Use Menu 1024 Commonwealth Ave B, Boston, MA — recreational 5 (17) I had a wonderful experience at this dispensary! They were incredibly helpful with my pre-order, and the bud tender was so patient despite my taking time to find my student grad discount. The vibe of the place is really nice, and it’s clear that the employees not only care about their jobs but also genuinely care about the customers. I highly recommend it to anyone in the general area, especially locals, as they have fantastic monthly deals that keep you coming back. The staff is professional, knowledgeable, and their suggestions were excellent. They don’t just try to sell you something; instead, they make sure to match your specific taste. I absolutely love this place. Every experience I’ve had here has been super positive and the staff has always been attentive. I always recommend this place to anyone in the area! Order from Mission Brookline: Adult Use Menu

Cannabist – Boston (Adult Use) 21 Milk St., Boston, MA — recreational 3.8 (5) I’m extremely happy with the excellent customer service I receive at Cannabist. The bud tenders are so welcoming and took the time to explain the Cannabist’s bonus points program, which I found really helpful. It was a nice personal touch that they addressed me by my name. The entire staff is incredibly kind too, and willing to offer personalized suggestions. During my last visit, a bud tender assisted me with my order and even corrected a mistake that had been made during a previous visit, which ended up saving me quite a bit of money. I wholeheartedly recommend checking out this location! Order from Cannabist – Boston (Adult Use)

Harbor House Collective 80 Eastern Ave, Chelsea, MA — recreational 4.9 (79) The wax here in Boston is undoubtedly the best. The added bonus of getting 20% off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, on top of the already reasonable prices, seals the deal. Even though it’s a bit of a trek for me, it’s absolutely worth it. In my opinion, this dispensary takes the crown as the best one around. I managed to convince both of my sisters, who usually don’t like dispensaries, to make this their go-to spot. I work in the industry, and despite that, I won’t touch anything other than Harbor House products. I decided to go all-in on Harbor House’s concentrates, and they did not disappoint. Every strain was rich in terpenes and stayed true to its unique characteristics. As a seasoned daily smoker and home grower, I’ve learned to expect some misses in dispensary selections, but at Harbor House, every strain is a winner. The combination of the great staff, top-notch products, and fantastic prices is unbeatable. I can’t recommend them highly enough. Order from Harbor House Collective

Ayr Wellness – Back Bay 827 Boylston St,, Boston, MA — recreational 5 (1) I have a lot of love for this store, and it’s easy to see why. Ayr Back Bay offers a fantastic range of top-notch products at fair prices, catering to all preferences. What’s particularly impressive is their accessibility for those with mobility challenges; as a wheelchair user, I truly appreciate the extra mile they go. Even when their lift service was temporarily unavailable, the staff stepped up by sending a bud tender upstairs to take my order. This level of dedication to customer satisfaction is truly commendable. In another experience at Ayr, I was given a chance to build my own ounce for just a few extra bucks. I decided to go for it and asked the bud tender if I could swap out my original order for this fantastic offer. Without hesitation, they accommodated my request, going above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal. This level of customer service left me feeling valued and exceptionally content. A return trip is definitely on the cards for me, and I’ll be recommending this shop to everyone I know. Ayr Back Bay isn’t just an awesome place to shop; it’s a prime example of outstanding customer service and an environment that’s both relaxed and welcoming. Order from Ayr Wellness – Back Bay

Berkshire Roots Boston – Adult Use (Recreational) 253 Meridian Street, East Boston, MA — recreational 4.5 (9) Berkshire Roots has truly mastered the art of customer satisfaction, and it’s something I’ve experienced every single time I visit. The attention they give to ensuring my happiness as I walk out those doors is remarkable. When you arrive, a quick buzz in and a straightforward age verification process (for those 21+) set the tone. Once inside, you’re given the freedom to explore. The employees stand out for their deep knowledge and helpfulness; they’re always ready to assist. The icing on the cake is the fantastic pricing and the overall aesthetic appeal. Everything, from the products to the store layout and even the cleanliness of the floors, exudes quality. Berkshire Roots keeps their store in top-notch condition, and it’s a testament to their commitment. I’ll be returning to Berkshire Roots without a doubt. Order from Berkshire Roots Boston – Adult Use (Recreational)

Selection criteria for Leafly List Boston

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Boston, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Boston. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.