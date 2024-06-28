The best rated weed dispensaries in Maryland for 2023

Since medical legalization passed in 2017, Maryland’s medical cannabis program has expanded to include over 100 medical dispensaries, with more patients getting medical licenses every day. The high demand for medical cannabis in the Old Line State has left patients keen on knowing which medical dispensaries in Maryland are the best. Medical patients in Maryland have high standards, and want to spend their money at dispensaries that go beyond merely offering a range of products.

To help locals find the best dispensaries in Maryland, Leafly enlisted help from dispensary experts to analyze hundreds of dispensary reviews. The next time you’re looking for a great medical marijuana dispensary in Maryland, let Leafly List be your guide.

Highest-rated dispensaries in Maryland

Medical patients and recreational customers in Maryland value dispensaries that actively contribute to local causes and initiatives, cultivating a sense of trust and connection within the community.

Greenwave Maryland 70 Holiday Dr, Solomons, MD — undefined 4.8 (471) “I absolutely love Greenway dispensary! The customer service is top-notch, and they truly go the extra mile for their customers. I had a great experience in the drive-thru, and they even helped me avoid a potential tire mishap. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to assist with any questions I have about their products. Speaking of products, their selection is outstanding, and the quality is consistently top-notch. Whether it’s flower, concentrates, or edibles, I know I can trust Greenway to have exactly what I need. The prices are fantastic, making it even better. The atmosphere inside the dispensary is pleasant and welcoming, and I always feel at ease when shopping there. Plus, they have beautiful flowers out front, adding a nice touch to the experience. Overall, I can’t recommend Greenway dispensary enough. It’s definitely a 10/10. Order from Greenwave Maryland

Kip Cannabis 9 Cranbrook Rd, Cockeysville, MD — undefined 4.9 (284) I had an absolutely wonderful experience at Kip Dispensary! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with genuine kindness and compassion. The staff is undoubtedly the nicest I’ve encountered in the cannabis industry, and I’ve been a medical cardholder for a long time. The convenience of their drive-through service is fantastic, making it easy to get what I need without any hassle. However, I decided to explore inside, and I was pleasantly surprised by the variety and quality of products they offer. It’s definitely worth taking a look around! The salespeople were incredibly helpful and friendly, making the whole process smooth and enjoyable. They have a well-organized setup, ensuring each customer is taken care of individually and even walking you to the exit door after your purchase. Besides the exceptional service, their weed is of great quality, and they have an extensive selection of items for purchase, including shirts, bowls, and bongs. They even gave me a sweet swag bag, which was a nice bonus! I will definitely be returning as a repeat customer. Order from Kip Cannabis

Greenlight Therapeutics 782 MD Route 3 Ste A, Gambrills, MD — medical 4.8 (371) Greenlight Therapeutics is absolutely amazing, and I’ve been a loyal customer since I got my medical card in 2019. The entire staff is always friendly and helpful, making each visit a pleasant experience. Devin, in particular, has been wonderful and assisted me multiple times with great care. The facility is clean and well-maintained, with inviting sitting areas that add to the overall comfort. Margot, my budtender, was friendly, personable, and provided valuable assistance. Greenlight is truly a beautiful place with an exceptional staff. I believe it’s the best medical dispensary in Maryland! Their customer service is top-notch, and the knowledge and expertise of the budtenders, management, and ownership are impressive. They prioritize their medical card holders and always make sure to provide the best quality flower. Greenlight Therapeutics has earned my loyalty and I highly recommend them to anyone in need of a reliable and compassionate dispensary. Order from Greenlight Therapeutics

Blair Wellness 5806 York Rd, Baltimore, MD — medical 4.7 (722) Blair Wellness Center is a great place to visit! The staff is consistently kind and helpful, making every interaction pleasant. The prices are reasonable, especially when they have good sales going on. Walking into Blair Wellness Center feels like walking into “Cheers” because they always know my name, which adds a personal touch to the experience. The variety of medicinal strains they offer is impressive, making it a go-to place for all my cannabis needs. Blair Wellness Center always have a well-stocked selection of products, and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. They also provide informative reading materials on their products, which I appreciate. In my experience,Blair Wellness Center is a reliable and inviting dispensary with a diverse range of strains. I highly recommend checking them out. Order from Blair Wellness

Storehouse 5730 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD — recreational/medical 4.5 (310) Storehouse Dispensary is not only my local and closest dispensary, but it’s also my favorite. They consistently run sales, offering a great selection of flower at low prices, while also carrying all the popular strains. The employees are incredibly friendly, and there are a few whom I genuinely enjoy chatting with during my visits. It’s a good spot all around, and I appreciate the fact that they stay open later on Fridays and Saturdays. Whenever I walk into Storehouse, I immediately feel a positive vibe. The staff greets me with a smile, making me feel welcome and comfortable. They have a wide range of prices and a huge variety of products to choose from, which is fantastic. The budtenders are patient, knowledgeable, and are great at guiding customers through the selection. When I first started going to dispensaries, I was clueless, but the Storehouse family took care of me and educated me about different products. Their assistance made the whole experience enjoyable and stress-free. I can’t thank them enough for providing such excellent service. Storehouse Dispensary is definitely one of the top places to get cannabis, and I highly recommend it to anyone in the area. Order from Storehouse

Trilogy Wellness of Maryland 9291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD — undefined 4.7 (680) Trilogy Wellness is truly exceptional, and if I could, I would give them 10 stars for their outstanding customer service and knowledge. Their budtenders are incredibly helpful and efficient, and the waiting area is comfortable, offering amenities like snacks, water, and reading material. They handle customers and patients with great efficiency, minimizing any wait time. The bathroom is clean, and the building is accessible, which is always appreciated. From the moment I first stepped in, I felt that my experience mattered. The staff, from Rachel at the front desk to Brandy in the back, are professional, personable, and truly care about their customers. They even made sure to use my chosen name throughout my visit, something that made a significant impact as I often face issues with being referred to by my dead name at other dispensaries, even after requesting my preferred name. Despite not being the closest dispensary to my home, I’m excited to make the extra 15-minute drive because their customer service and hospitality cannot be matched. I absolutely adore Trilogy Wellness. Their deals are always fantastic, and I wouldn’t choose any other place. Order from Trilogy Wellness of Maryland

GOLDLEAF- Annapolis 2029 W St, Annapolis, MD — medical 4.9 (1100) Gold Leaf is truly an awesome dispensary with top-notch products and exceptional customer service. The store’s interior is beautiful and inviting, allowing you to explore the selection or conveniently order for curbside pickup or delivery right to your doorstep. The best part is that they now accept cash, debit, or credit card, making payments incredibly convenient. I had the pleasure of being served by a budtender who was fantastic! He answered all my questions and showed a deep understanding of the products. He was polite and made the entire experience enjoyable. The dispensary itself has a nice upscale vibe and is well-staffed. They offer daily deals and accept credit for purchases over $75, making it even more convenient to shop there.Their products, customer service, and staff are all top-notch, and I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with them. If you’re looking for a great dispensary, Gold Leaf is the place to go. Order from GOLDLEAF- Annapolis

Dots Dispensary 805 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD — medical 4.8 (226) I can’t help but share my experience with Dots dispensary because it has been consistently outstanding. From the moment I walked in, I was impressed by the organized and welcoming environment. The staff is incredibly friendly and helpful, making the whole experience enjoyable. One of the best things about Dots is their amazing prices compared to other dispensaries in the area. They truly offer the best deals around, and being a family-owned and oriented business, you can feel the care they put into their service. It’s also great to know that Dots is LGBTQ friendly, creating an inclusive and accepting atmosphere for all customers. With a huge selection of strains and awesome daily deals, I always find something that suits my needs perfectly. The bud-tenders at Dots are a united team, and they’ve always taken the time to educate me about the products that work best for my chronic pain. They are incredibly patient and attentive, listening to all my questions and concerns, and explaining everything thoroughly. Thanks to their guidance, I feel confident in choosing what will work best for me. Order from Dots Dispensary

Zen Leaf – Towson (Med) 101 E Chesapeake Ave Ste #102 , Towson, MD — medical 4.6 (73) I’ve been a fan of Zen Leaf for the longest time, and my recent visit only confirmed why they’re my favorite dispensary. Even as a medical patient after recreational legalization, I was treated with the same 10-star service I’ve come to expect. They have priority lines for medical patients, and I was delighted to find out that I could still use my old points from before, in addition to a new 20% discount on all products. Truly, Zen Leaf is the best dispensary in the US. The budtenders always impresses me with their knowledge and attention to detail. They go over my orders thoroughly and suggest new products I might want to try. But, honestly, the whole staff at Zen Leaf is fantastic in this regard! The store itself is great, with plenty of parking and a clean, welcoming environment. They have a wide variety of products to choose from, and their specials are top-notch. Their dedication to ensuring a positive experience is unparalleled. If you’re looking for a dispensary with a great selection, fantastic deals, and the best customer service around, Zen Leaf is the place to go. Order from Zen Leaf – Towson (Med)

Green Point Wellness – Laurel 116 Washington BLVD South, Laurel, MD — undefined 5 (31) I’ve visited Green Point Wellness twice now, and I must say, I was pleasantly surprised during my last visit. I didn’t expect to receive a half-off deal, which made the total even more satisfying. Having a neighborhood dispensary that offers such great deals and points is fantastic. The facility is super clean, and the staff is friendly and welcoming. Compared to other dispensaries I’ve been to, Green Point Wellness is definitely one of the nicer ones. Their flower has been well-dried, and any products that aren’t dry are likely oils, which is great. The place is well-organized, and the staff is knowledgeable or willing to learn along with you. I particularly appreciate the dual cell entry, as it gives me confidence in their security measures. They have ATMs both in the waiting area and the dispensary, which is quite convenient. The prices are reasonable, and they offer some fantastic deals on special days. On Tuesdays, I’ve managed to get flower for as low as $75-$100 per ounce, or even a 20%+ discount on some of the flashier strains. The parking area may be small, but their car-to-car service helps it turn over quickly, so it’s not much of an issue. Thank you Green Point for providing excellent service and a welcoming environment. I’ll definitely be coming back for more! Order from Green Point Wellness – Laurel

Honorable Mentions in Maryland

Occasionally, there are dispensaries that just miss the cut off to be included in the official Leafly List. Below, we’ve honored two standout dispensaries in Maryland that are definitely worth a visit.

ReLeaf Shop 1114 Cathedral St Ste 5, Baltimore, MD — undefined 4.7 (500) On the first day of recreational sales at ReLeaf, I experienced a bit of a wait, almost two hours in line just to get inside. However, I can confidently say that it was totally worth it. Once inside, I was able to pick out what I wanted, and my budtender also offered some great suggestions. The sales they had going on were fantastic, making it even more enjoyable. I’ve decided that ReLeaf will be my go-to spot from now on. Despite the initial wait, the staff remained pleasant and accommodating throughout all the madness. They provided professional care and attention to every patient, making the whole experience truly enjoyable. he deals they offer are amazing, and the staff’s dedication to providing top-notch service makes them stand out as one of the best dispensaries around. I can’t wait to visit them again. Order from ReLeaf Shop

undefined undefined — undefined 0 (0) Yesterday morning, I had the pleasure of visiting Far and Dotter for the first time, and I must say, I was truly blown away by the amazing experience I had. Right from the start, the gentleman at the front counter greeted me warmly and showed great knowledge about their products and services. My budtender was equally fantastic. He was incredibly friendly, cheerful, and made the whole process so easy for me. They took the time to explain everything thoroughly, making my trip there quick and enjoyable. I’m already looking forward to returning for another visit. What surprised me even more was that I had never heard of Far and Dotter before, given how incredible the experience was. Despite being located on a busy road, they have multiple convenient parking spots right out front. Inside, the layout is beautiful and appealing. I was also impressed by their payment options. They accept debit cards, depending on your bank, and even better, the ATM inside has no fee! Overall, my experience at Far and Dotter was awesome, and I can’t recommend them enough. Order from undefined

Selection criteria for Leafly List Maryland

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Maryland, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Maryland. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.