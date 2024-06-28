The best-rated weed dispensaries in Michigan for 2023

Michigan has a thriving cannabis industry that has gained significant momentum since medical dispensaries were first legalized in the state in 2018. As the appetite for legal cannabis grew, recreational dispensaries opened a year later in 2019. Today, there are over 480 dispensaries located across the Wolverine State. Each dispensary offers its own unique take on the cannabis shopping experience ranging from personalized recommendations to quick hands-off transactions.

As the cannabis scene in Michigan has matured, the demand for a higher caliber of service at dispensaries has also grown. When buying cannabis, locals\ want to know if the dispensary they are shopping at provides high-quality products, great deals, and knowledgeable staff. To help understand which dispensaries offer the highest quality of service, the dispensary experts at Leafly look at our own dispensary reviews and ratings. Whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational customer, these are the very best dispensaries in Michigan

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Michigan

The highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Michigan offer deep discounts and friendly service.

Higher Love – Ironwood (REC) 824 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI — recreational 4.5 (388) “Despite the occasional wait times, I’ve always had an amazing experience at this dispensary. The budtender I had was not only super nice but also incredibly knowledgeable. They knew their stuff and were able to guide me to the best nugs I’ve seen in a while. And the prices… they blew my mind! $40 for an eighth of such high-quality flower is unbelievable. I couldn’t believe the price! Something else I appreciate about Higher Love is their flawless drive-up experience. Placing an order online is super easy, and my order was always ready within minutes. Once I arrive, the service is quick and the staff is friendly. It’s a seamless process that makes getting my cannabis a breeze.” More Locations:Higher Love – Marquette Order from Higher Love – Ironwood (REC)

Baker Curtis Cannabis Co 246 HWY M35, Gwinn, MI — recreational 4.8 (27) “Baker Curtis Cannabis Company is the only dispensary in Michigan that I wholeheartedly recommend to my friends. What sets them apart is that they grow their own cannabis right next door. The quality of their weed is unparalleled, and the prices are incredibly affordable, often ranging from $65 to $80 per ounce. It’s evident that the people at Baker Curtis genuinely care about the product they grow and aren’t just in it for profit. That’s why Baker Curtis is my favorite dispensary. The staff at Baker Curtis, including the bud tenders and managers, are the nicest and most knowledgeable I’ve ever encountered. You can tell that the team puts in a lot of time, effort, and love into cultivating their plants. With their extensive knowledge, I feel confident that I’m getting the best product for my needs.” Order from Baker Curtis Cannabis Co

JARS Cannabis – River Rouge 11347 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge , MI — recreational 5 (1457) “JARS Cannabis in River Rogue is truly a wonderful place to get your bud from. As someone who is quite particular about the quality of weed, I can confidently say that JARS exceeds my expectations. The staff there is absolutely fantastic, always willing to help and answer any questions I may have. They create a welcoming environment that keeps me coming back. They go above and beyond to ensure that customers have a positive experience. I’ve never encountered such a knowledgeable and accommodating team at any other dispensary. Not only do they offer a wide selection of different varieties and brands, but they also provide sound guidance in choosing the right products.” Order from JARS Cannabis – River Rouge

Lake & Leaf – Benzonia (Recreational) 2448 Benzie Hwy, Benzonia, MI — recreational 4.6 (18) “Lake and Leaf Cannabis Company is truly an amazing place. The staff goes above and beyond to ensure that customers have a great experience and receive great deals. One thing that stood out to me was the extra gesture of kindness from the staff. They went the extra mile by hooking me up with a free hoodie, which was a pleasant surprise. It shows that they genuinely care about their customers and want to make their visit memorable. They also took the time to address all my questions and concerns, providing me with valuable information that made my experience unbeatable.” Order from Lake & Leaf – Benzonia (Recreational)

7Engines Cannabis Dispensary 1101 E Front St, Buchanan, MI — recreational 4.5 (9) “7Engines Cannabis Dispensary is an exceptional store with a dedicated and hardworking manager who has created a wonderful environment. The employees are incredibly sweet and go above and beyond to ensure that customers get the best deal possible. I appreciate the convenience of their drive-through pick-up service, which makes the whole shopping experience more efficient. The dispensary has a spacious parking lot, making it hassle-free to visit. Having visited various dispensaries in southwest Michigan, I can confidently say that 7Engines surpasses them all in terms of the quantity of options available and their competitive pricing. This store truly stands out and has become my go-to destination for cannabis products.” Order from 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary

Remedii – Bay City (Recreational) 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City, MI — recreational 4.9 (223) “Remedii Dispensary is my go-to place for all my cannabis needs. The crew working there is simply amazing, and they make you feel like a part of their family. It’s evident that they genuinely care about their customers and go above and beyond to provide a positive experience. One thing I particularly appreciate about Remedii is their point system. It’s a fantastic way to reward loyal customers like me, and I love how they value and appreciate my business. Additionally, their customer service is exceptional. If I ever encounter any issues with products like carts, they promptly address and resolve them for me. If you’re searching for a top-notch dispensary that treats you like family, offers a rewarding point system, and pays attention to your specific needs, Remedii Dispensary is the place to go.” Order from Remedii – Bay City (Recreational)

Nirvana Center – Monroe 14498 Laplaisance Road, Monroe, MI — recreational 4.9 (18) “Nirvana Center is a dispensary that truly stands out in terms of both aesthetics and selection. The moment you step inside, you’re greeted with an impressive visual display and a wide range of options to choose from. They have a unique approach where a staff member walks with you and takes your order, allowing you to focus on exploring and shopping without feeling rushed. I really appreciate this personalized and attentive approach. It’s like having your own personal cannabis assistant. I’ve had experiences with other dispensaries in Michigan, but Nirvana Monroe has surpassed them all, earning the top spot in my favorite dispensary list. In fact, I wouldn’t hesitate to say that it’s one of the best dispensaries nationwide.” More Locations:Nirvana Center – Coldwater Order from Nirvana Center – Monroe

Consume Cannabis Co. – Quincy (Recreational) 131 W Chicago St, Quincy, MI — recreational 4.1 (5) “The selection at Consume Cannabis Co is impressive. Whether you’re looking for flower, concentrates, edibles, or other cannabis products, they have a good range to choose from. It’s a dispensary where your dollar can stretch further, allowing you to get more for your money. One of the standout aspects of Consume Cannabis Co is their unbeatable combination of quality and quantity at an affordable price. They offer great prices on bulk deals, surpassing other dispensaries in terms of value for your money. It’s a great place to find high-quality products that won’t break the bank. During one of my visits, there was an issue with my order, and I was grateful that the staff at Consume Cannabis Co caught it before I left. This attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction sets them apart. They go above and beyond to ensure that customers have a positive experience.” Order from Consume Cannabis Co. – Quincy (Recreational)

High Profile – Kalamazoo Westnedge 4037 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI — recreational 5 (2) “The staff at High Profile are very friendly, creating a welcoming and comfortable environment. They are knowledgeable about their products and can provide helpful recommendations or answer any questions you may have. As a college student, I particularly appreciate the discounts they offer, allowing me to save money on my purchases. High Profile consistently delivers a great experience, whether you choose to place an online order or shop in person. I find that placing an online order is the fastest way to get in and out, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.” Order from High Profile – Kalamazoo Westnedge

Nature’s Remedy – Ferndale (Rec) 925 E Drayton St, Ferndale, MI — recreational 5 (17) “Nature’s Remedy is an absolutely stunning dispensary with a visually appealing and sophisticated atmosphere. One notable aspect of Nature’s Remedy is the sense of security it provides. Unlike other places with intimidating security guards, Nature’s Remedy manages to maintain a secure environment without compromising the welcoming and comfortable ambiance. The budtenders went above and beyond to assist me, taking into consideration my individual needs and concerns. For my anxiety, they provided valuable guidance and helped find products that would be suitable for my specific situation. This personalized approach made the buying experience truly wonderful and blissful.” Order from Nature’s Remedy – Ferndale (Rec)

Highest rated medical dispensaries in Michigan

The highest-rated medical dispensaries in Michigan are locally owned, safe, and provide excellent medical recommendations for ailments.

JARS Cannabis – East Detroit 11400 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI — undefined 4.9 (1908) “My visit to JARS Cannabis was truly enjoyable. Right from the moment I entered, the presence of security personnel made me feel safe and secure. The wide variety of products available ensured that there was something to suit all of my needs. One standout aspect of my experience was the exceptional service provided by my budtender. He was not only friendly but also incredibly knowledgeable about the different products and strains. I appreciated that he took the time to answer all of my questions and never made me feel rushed. His expertise and attentiveness made me feel confident in his recommendations.” Order from JARS Cannabis – East Detroit

Leaf and Bud – Detroit 14470 Livernois, Detroit, MI — medical 4.9 (172) “Leaf and Bud is hands down my favorite cannabis dispensary. From the moment I stepped in, I was blown away by the incredible experience they offer. The owner, Mark, and his team of cannabis professionals are simply amazing. The process at Leaf and Bud is quick and efficient, especially for patients like myself. The staff is incredibly helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly. They go above and beyond to ensure that every customer feels welcome and supported. No matter what your level of cannabis expertise is, they are always there to provide guidance and answer any questions you may have.” Order from Leaf and Bud – Detroit

Planted Provisioning – Flint Medical 1960 W Hemphill Rd, Flint, MI — medical 5 (20) “Walking into Planted Provisioning is such a pleasant experience. From the moment you step through the door, the staff warmly greets you and makes you feel welcome. My budtender here was fantastic. She was friendly, knowledgeable, and genuinely passionate about the products. I was thrilled to discover two new strains with her guidance. Not only were they visually appealing, but she took the time to explain their unique qualities and effects. It was evident that she genuinely cared about finding the right fit for me. One of the things that stood out to me about Planted Provisioning was their “deli” layout. It was a refreshing change from the typical dispensary setup. I felt like I was browsing through a selection of carefully curated offerings. As a first-time customer, I even received a pre-roll as a gift, which was a nice surprise.” Order from Planted Provisioning – Flint Medical

Exclusive Grand Rapids – Medical 2350 29th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI — medical 5 (1) “Exclusive Grand Rapids is truly an awesome place. The staff is incredibly nice, friendly, and you can tell they’re passionate about their job. During our recent visit, we weren’t quite sure what we wanted, but our budtender was patient with us and took the time to show us all the deals and recommend the best products for our needs. And let me tell you, everything was spot on, just as the budtender said it would be. They really helped us out and got us exactly what we needed. The touch of personal care ended up being the highlight of my visit. Good vibes all around.” Order from Exclusive Grand Rapids – Medical

Shango – Hazel Park (Medical) 22821 S Chrysler Dr, Hazel Park, MI — medical 4.2 (5) “Shango is absolutely fantastic. They have a great selection of products at really good prices. I can’t say enough about their customer service—it’s truly some of the best in the business. The staff is knowledgeable, friendly, and always willing to go the extra mile to help me out. Their prices are unbeatable, and their service is lightning-fast. I always find high-quality products that meet my needs perfectly. Shopping at Shango is always a pleasure because I know I’m in good hands.” Order from Shango – Hazel Park (Medical)

Five and Dime – Detroit 20561 Dwyer St, Detroit, MI — medical 4.7 (197) “Five and Dime offers a very warm and welcoming atmosphere. y bud tender was incredibly helpful in assisting me with my selection, and their positive and cheerful demeanor added to the overall experience. As an added bonus, I received a free pre-roll, which was a really nice gesture. One aspect that stood out to me is the focus on safety. Five and Dime has security personnel both outside and inside the dispensary, creating a secure environment for customers and staff alike. Whether you’re a new customer or a regular, Five and Dime is sure to leave you satisfied.” Order from Five and Dime – Detroit

Shake and Bake 20477 Schaefer HWY, Detroit, MI — medical 4.7 (407) “When it comes to medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit, it can be challenging to find ones that meet my personal standards for clean and quality products. However, Shake and Bake has consistently delivered in both areas, making it my preferred choice. The medical marijuana they offer is always of high quality, and I appreciate the effort they put into ensuring a reliable supply of the products I prefer. Being a smaller shop, Shake and Bake has a unique advantage of offering personalized service. The budtenders here are not only friendly, but they also possess in-depth knowledge about the various strains and products. This expertise allows them to provide valuable recommendations based on my individual needs and preferences.highly recommend giving Shake and Bake a visit. Order from Shake and Bake

Green Labs Provisions 10701 Madison St, Luna Pier, MI — undefined 5 (4) “Green Labs Provisions has quickly become our go-to medical destination. We are particularly impressed with their commitment to providing affordable prices for the community, which is greatly appreciated as medical patients. Not only are their prices reasonable, but the level of service they offer is exceptional. From the moment we entered the dispensary, we were greeted with warmth and friendliness by the entire staff. Our budtender deserves special mention for their outstanding knowledge and assistance. They took the time to understand our needs and preferences, patiently guiding us through the selection process. Their informative and helpful approach made all the difference to me.” Order from Green Labs Provisions

THC – Detroit 19533 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI — recreational/medical 4.9 (308) “Despite being a small boutique shop, THC Detroit offers some pretty impressive weed. The quality of their products is consistently good, and I always leave satisfied with my purchase. One thing that impressed me about THC Detroit is their well-stocked inventory. They have a wide selection of products to choose from, catering to different preferences and needs. Their prices are competitive, offering great value for the quality you receive. Safety and security are also a priority at THC Detroit. You can feel at ease knowing that you’re in a secure environment where your privacy and well-being are respected. Whether you’re a local resident or just passing through, this place is definitely worth a visit.” Order from THC – Detroit

undefined undefined — undefined 0 (0) “If you’re searching for a place where you can feel valued and receive exceptional care, Golden Greens is the place to go. The staff’s dedication to providing top-notch service will make you feel like a valued friend. The staff here genuinely care about each and every customer, and it shows in their interactions. They take the time to understand your needs and provide personalized recommendations, ensuring that you leave with exactly what you’re looking for. During my visit, I had the pleasure of being assisted by a budtender who was incredibly patient and helpful. Despite the store being busy, he went out of his way to ensure that I got the exact products I needed. It’s this kind of attentive service that leaves a lasting impression and keeps customers coming back.” Order from undefined

Selection Criteria for Leafly List Michigan

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Michigan, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.