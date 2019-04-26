ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Duct Tape
Hybrid

4.9 58 reviews

Duct Tape

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 58 reviews

Duct Tape
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 363 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 56%
Hungry 27%
Sleepy 25%
Pain 50%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 25%
Lack of appetite 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Dry mouth 9%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

58

Found in

Preview for Chocolate cannabis strains
Chocolate cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Duct Tape

