Lifestyle Recipe: How to make the best vegan weed brownies Redawna Kalynchuk The OG edible gets an update. (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

Jump to recipe How to make pot brownies: vegan edition

Consider the brownie. There are ample reasons it has been popular for decades as an iconic cannasseur food: it’s decadent, delicious, and disguises the grassy taste of weed better than most.

But like many edibles, it may not fit into everyone’s digestive sweet spot. Often made with eggs and animal fats, brownies aren’t exactly vegan by nature. Or at least, it used to. These yummy vegan weed brownies have all the ooey gooey goodness without the animal products—a truly elevated weed brownie experience.

Why make cannabis-infused treats without animal by-products?

The reasons are endless: treating yourself, enjoying the weekend, sharing an experience with friends. Edibles offer a longer-lasting alternative to other methods of cannabis consumption, and they don’t involve combustion; making them at home also gives you greater control over ingredients and dosage.

These weed brownies are vegan, so you can indulge with other consumers who may have dietary restrictions or preferences.

(Courtesy Redawna Kalynchuk)

Prep time: 10

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Yield: 9 squares

Serving Size: 105 g

Nutritional information

Calories: 433

Fat: 172g

Saturated: 10.2g

Unsaturated: 0.4g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 193mg

Sugar: 37.2g

Equipment

You will need an 8 x 8 pan and parchment paper for these vegan brownie edibles. Parchment paper is a must when making brownies—they can stick to the pan and prevent you from indulging in every last morsel.

How to make pot brownies: vegan edition

Ingredients

You will need to infuse your vegan butter with cannabis for this recipe. If you are new to cannabutter, follow these instructions.

1/2 cup (115 g) of vegan cannabutter (melted)

1 1/2 cups (300 g) of sugar

1/3 cup (80 ml) of non-dairy milk

2 teaspoons (10 ml) of vanilla

1 cup (150 g) of flour

3/4 cup (90 g) cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon (.75 g) of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon (.50 g) of salt

1 cup (175 g) of vegan chocolate chips

Any non-dairy milk will work in this recipe. Silk has many dairy-free varieties, including oat, coconut, and almond. They come sweetened and unsweetened, so keep in mind they may alter the brownies’ flavour.

Directions

Step 1: Prepping the pan

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

First coat the bottom and edges of the pan with some vegan butter. This helps the parchment stick to the pan. Cut a piece of parchment that fits in the pan. Now lightly butter the piece of parchment.

(Courtesy Redawna Kalynchuk)

Step 2: Combine the wet ingredients

In a mixing bowl whisk together the melted vegan cannabutter and sugar. Add the milk and vanilla. Whisk until fully incorporated.

Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients

In another bowl combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Whisk to remove any lumps.

Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients

Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and stir well to combine.

Step 5: Adding chocolate

(Courtesy Redawna Kalynchuk)

Fold in the chocolate chips.

Step 6: Add batter to pan

Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.

Bake for 25 minutes.

(Courtesy Redawna Kalynchuk)

How to store vegan weed brownies

These spectacular weed brownies have firm edges with a gooey center. They will overcook if left in the oven for more than the time listed above.

Allow them to cool fully before cutting to any serving size you desire.

Store in an airtight container on the counter between nibblings.

Redawna Kalynchuk Redawna Kalynchuk is a freelance writer, photographer and visual storyteller from Alberta. Her passion for cannabis comes from years of cannabis gardening and creating incredible infusions. Empowering you to grow, cook and share! View Redawna Kalynchuk's articles