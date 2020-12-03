Shop small with these 12 Etsy gifts for stoners

For us, Etsy isn’t just a way to shop small. It’s also a way to find the knickknacks and tchotchkes that you’ll never find anywhere else.

If you have a one of a kind stoner in your life, check out these 12 awesome Etsy gifts (all under $50) that say “I thoroughly enjoy the fact that you’re always high af.”

Join social media maven, Hannah Staton, and culture editor, Janessa Bailey as they walk you through their favs.

Cherry rolling papers

(Courtesy of AShopOfThings on Etsy)

The feeling of a joint in hand is one of the most decadent small joys life provides. There’s just something forever cool about the classic joint, and the ritual of hand-rolling is a daily rite for most stoners. Break up the monotony of the usual unbleached brown papers with these flavored, vintage-inspired rolling papers.

Handmade chillum

(Courtesy of AnhimalCeramics on Etsy)

Chillums = the original vape pen? Discreet and perfect for convenient hits on the go, I consider the chillum an analog vape — and this one is downright cute as hell. This adorable piece of pottery is the length of a lighter and the perfect pocket companion.

Related 2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Sesh

Gold leaf Obama dish

(Courtesy of ToBeBlunt on Etsy)

“Dweeby dad and corny husband” Barack Obama is perma-funny, and this gold leaf dish is a tone-setter for a relaxed sesh for sure. Nevermind that he isn’t actually standing next to a 420 sign.

You can feel the “Hey Michelle, take my picture!” vacation vibes rolling off this dish as you roll up your favorite dank.

DND dice

(Courtesy of AwesomeDice on Etsy)

For the dopest dungeonmaster in your life. Hannah once lost a bet and had to play Dungeons and Dragons as a result. Though reluctant to sit at a table for six hours pretending to be an Elven warrior with fellow adults, her life was changed.

DND is fun as hell. Get high and pretend to be an Elf every once in a while. It’s good for you!

Cannabis tasting journal

(Courtesy of The Chronnoisseur)

(Courtesy of The Chronnoisseur)

True cannasseurs know the value of journaling their highs and stones. Train up your tasting palate with this gorgeous journal perfect for jotting down which strains make you feel some type of way (and which aren’t worth the money next time.)

If Hannah owned this journal, she would write on the front page in all caps, “NO SMOKING SUNDAE DRIVER ALLOWED” and “SUNDAE DRIVER: KEEP OUT.”

Related 2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Proper Puffs

Sour Diesel t-shirt

(Courtesy of StickyGoods on Etsy)

Sour Diesel really is THAT STRAIN. Wear this T and expect those in the know to compliment your excellent taste. Janessa does not think that this should be paired with an actual trucker hat because no one but truckers should be wearing those anymore.

Cannabis illustration

(Courtesy of Gldleaf on Etsy)

This is one of many gorgeous botanical prints from Gldleaf, including an Ikebana series collab with Broccoli Magazine, and all are excellent options for displaying your love of cannabis without going full dorm poster.

Personalized cannabis embroidery

(Courtesy of SydsStitch on Etsy)

Customized gifts are so thoughtful, and this personalized cannabis embroidery is no different. The owner of this Etsy shop lets you tell them exactly what strain you want embroidered and customizes the thread colors to make it happen. Orange trichomes? Got it. Purple nugs of glory? Done.

DARE joint case

(Courtesy of FestiProper on Etsy)

As hardcore 90s kids, Hannah and Janessa both sat through more than enough DARE “rallies” where a sweaty police officer donned a dog costume to discourage drug use.

Also, Hannah once violated her school’s dress code, and they made her wear a size XXL DARE shirt around all day. This is almost definitely why she is a pothead now. Therefore, she nominates this awesome joint case that just screams, “Great job, Nancy Reagan!”

Indica and sativa necklaces

(Courtesy of SugarRoseStudio on Etsy)

These gold-dipped necklaces would be perfect for the Indica baddie or Sativa sweetie in your life. Go with both for the equal-opportunity strains lover and you’ll win mad points for stocking stuffers this year.

Rainbow resin accessories

(Courtesy of RiddikulusResin on Etsy)

We could all use a little more sparkle and splendor in our life. Get this matching rainbow stash box and ashtray for yourself or your best friend who always has a twinkle in their eye and a joint already lit. The colors will keep anyone out of the dumps as we fight a dreary winter and keep rolling loud.

Cannabis pashmina

(Courtesy of Cyberoptix on Etsy)

Don’t argue. Nothing is classier or cozier than a pashmina scarf. Keep your neck warm, and your stoner pride on display with this stylish scarf covered in cannabis. Give one to a caregiver, medical marijuana patient, or anyone else who loves tokin’ and smokin’.

Janessa is getting one for herself soley for the purpose of being warm and bougie.

Janessa Bailey and Hannah Staton Janessa is Leafly's culture editor, an everyday smoker, and gets a rush of endorphins when receiving packages. Hannah is the head of Leafly's social media, an everyday smoker, and a notoriously stoned power shopper. Both authors love Chloe x Halle and stalking the internets. View Janessa Bailey and Hannah Staton's articles